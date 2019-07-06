Apple (AAPL) Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Boosted Position; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $130.81 Million as Stock Value Rose

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.32M, down from 4.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 1.77 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 307,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.05 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bankshares Tru owns 26,835 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Thompson Inv Management Inc holds 14,385 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,743 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York holds 2.79% or 80,637 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.71 million shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt reported 727,714 shares stake. Knott David M holds 25,050 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.61% or 8,169 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,675 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc has 23,022 shares. Martin Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 110,574 shares. Levin Strategies Lp accumulated 89,036 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Lc reported 24,200 shares stake. Moreover, Westend has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Company invested in 247,157 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,000 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 93,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,340 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Company reported 0.58% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.13% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 8,581 shares. Hartford Investment Management has 0.17% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 80,211 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 1.28% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 208,830 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.47M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 24,855 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,208 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 62,456 are owned by Lpl Ltd. 142,571 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Amf Pensionsforsakring has 447,000 shares. Moreover, Johnson Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 318,127 shares. Aspen holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 9,335 shares. Burns J W And New York invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12M for 24.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 71,910 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $120.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).