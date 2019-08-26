Apple (AAPL) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Decreased Holding by $998,109; As Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Stock Rose, Halsey Associates Boosted Its Position by $1.11 Million

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 52,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 987,227 shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 25/05/2018 – Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 3,380 shares to 29,130 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 15,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,903 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,977 shares to 109,641 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 27,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.