Apple (AAPL) Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Upped Holding; 13D Management Holding in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) Increased by $354,368

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2231.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 200,875 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 209,875 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 12.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 7,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 177,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, up from 170,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 1.37M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.26, REV VIEW $5.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 27/04/2018 – FTC: Perrigo to Acquire Impax Rights to Two Products It Had Partnered With Impax On; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.03% or 5,465 shares. Rampart Mgmt Comm Limited Liability Com reported 2,180 shares. Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada Inc has 14 shares. Moreover, Washington Bankshares has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 11 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 49 shares. Walleye Trading invested in 0% or 1,791 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 150,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 27,660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp invested in 835,738 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Company holds 171 shares. Parnassus Ca stated it has 1.95 million shares. Sector Gamma As has invested 2.38% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 12 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 55,143 shares to 5,279 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,201 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: