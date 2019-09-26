Apple (AAPL) Holder Excalibur Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Valuation Rose, Johnston Asset Management Cut by $6.66 Million Its Stake

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 302,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 581,240 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.30M, down from 883,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 404,297 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $220.06. About 10.03 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 892,197 shares. Portland Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miles Cap Inc invested in 1.55% or 9,603 shares. 12,595 were accumulated by Pettee Invsts. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd holds 156,763 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs owns 2.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,328 shares. Westwood Holdg Incorporated holds 0.72% or 334,515 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 2.81% stake. Cognios Cap Limited Liability holds 38,690 shares. Frontier Mgmt Communication, Texas-based fund reported 362,660 shares. 148,581 were accumulated by Horan Cap Management. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Llc has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Oregon-based Vision Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 3.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Run Limited invested in 0.34% or 3,788 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Llc holds 1.48% or 62,238 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple bear cuts target on cycle weakness – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EU tax order ‘defies common sense’ – Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple suspends Siri-listening contractors – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) May Get Clues About Its Chances of Winning Tax Case of the Century – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 114.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos High Performance Unmanned Aerial Jet Target Drone Systems Headline War Games Exercise with Swedish FMV and German Navy – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kratos (KTOS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Continues Series of Successful Flights – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,402 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 18,805 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 179,949 shares. Parkside National Bank Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 1.29M are owned by Invesco. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Voloridge Mgmt Lc holds 85,095 shares. 600,000 are owned by Garnet Equity Capital Hldgs Inc. D E Shaw & Comm has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Paw Cap Corp has invested 1.98% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp reported 448,463 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Proshare Lc holds 9,336 shares.