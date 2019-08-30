Apple (AAPL) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Willingdon Wealth Management Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $208.77. About 4.07 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 18,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 646 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 19,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 2.59 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability has 5.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,471 shares. Smithbridge Asset De reported 4.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Johnson Grp Inc reported 86,315 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 3.82% or 149,477 shares. Marsico Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 492,202 shares. Fagan Assoc accumulated 72,950 shares or 5.93% of the stock. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 33,369 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.15% or 960,567 shares. Westend Advsr Lc accumulated 191,226 shares. Uss Management Limited holds 1.86% or 870,573 shares. Lafayette Invests stated it has 18,571 shares. Essex Financial Serv has 62,661 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Clark Estates New York accumulated 65,400 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 303,000 shares to 633,000 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercantil Bank Holding C Class A by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT).