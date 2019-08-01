Apple (AAPL) Holder Edgewood Management Lowered Holding by $3.77 Million as Shares Rose; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Has Decreased Holding

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 19,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,931 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.58M, down from 159,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28 million shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $294.61. About 1.36 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.22 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 128,942 shares. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 17.08 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Utah Retirement reported 897,450 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 543,640 shares. White Pine Inv reported 25,564 shares. Mathes Com has 2.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 3.08% or 1.60 million shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 24,149 shares. Ruggie Cap Gru stated it has 25 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J holds 50,137 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 596,386 shares. Smith Moore And Company reported 39,876 shares. Moreover, American Economic Planning Gru Adv has 0.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,737 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 56,166 shares to 6.43 million shares, valued at $1.35 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 310,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.