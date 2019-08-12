Apple (AAPL) Holder Edgewood Management Has Lowered Position by $3.77 Million; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Raised Position

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 19,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 139,931 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.58M, down from 159,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $201.52. About 5.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 31,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 112,380 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 81,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 822,694 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington (HBAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15,483 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $901.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

