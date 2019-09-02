Apple (AAPL) Holder E&G Advisors LP Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Paragon Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Position

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 19,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.58 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.57% or 712,286 shares. Mariner Ltd has 663,367 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt invested in 472,912 shares. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,573 shares. Washington Trust has 3.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 284,001 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 107,996 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Iberiabank reported 71,816 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 25,890 shares in its portfolio. 35,586 are owned by One Mgmt Lc. Btr Mgmt stated it has 98,778 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 3.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd owns 50,527 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 3.5% or 56,797 shares in its portfolio.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 914,802 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 365,983 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y has 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Filament Ltd Company invested in 1.6% or 40,737 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited holds 9.1% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Benin Management Corp has 3.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holt Cap Ltd Dba Holt Cap Limited Partnership reported 2,402 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Flow Traders Us Ltd Company reported 6,541 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Llc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 339,181 shares. 17.46 million are owned by American Century Cos Inc. Moreover, Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Cap Limited Co stated it has 12,721 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc invested in 1,042 shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 9,385 shares. Cap Wealth Planning invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).