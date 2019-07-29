Apple (AAPL) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lowered Stake by $410,697; Mackay Shields Has Cut Groupon (GRPN) Stake by $413,400 as Stock Declined

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 2,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,653 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 36,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 31.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 137,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 436,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.51 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 93,818 shares to 189,793 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,062 shares, and has risen its stake in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66 billion for 24.73 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) by 2,909 shares to 5,958 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

