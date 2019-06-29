Apple (AAPL) Holder Destination Wealth Management Increased Position by $646,947 as Shares Rose; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted Holding in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91M, up from 269,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 261,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.99 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.09 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Australian Iron-ore Shipments Higher On-year; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Britain looks to ancient mines for electric future; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – DEAL COMPLETION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing all relationships with Rusal; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: Will Continue to Sell Assets that Don’t Fit Strategy; 17/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO GRANTED AUTOHAUL ACCREDITATION BY RAIL REGULATOR-RIO.AX; 23/03/2018 – Rio Tinto sees iron ore market to stay balanced through 2019 -exec; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi has invested 6.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advsrs has 1.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,898 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.13M shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 4.4% or 124,689 shares in its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bank Of Hawaii has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 6.41 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 73,181 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Co invested 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 33.60 million shares stake. Tru Inv Advsrs reported 23,786 shares or 5.32% of all its holdings. 1.60M are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Contrarius reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,408 shares to 474,342 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 580,373 shares to 20,532 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 182,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,780 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

