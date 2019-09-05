Apple (AAPL) Holder Davis-Rea LTD Cut Stake by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Valuation Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted by $3.14 Million Its Holding

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 30,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.32M, up from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.08. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video)

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $212.38. About 15.86 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 236,500 shares. Peoples Fincl Services stated it has 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,004 shares. Us State Bank De holds 1.88% or 3.43M shares in its portfolio. Hartline Inv holds 4.87% or 98,164 shares in its portfolio. Perkins reported 1,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or has 4.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Page Arthur B has invested 3.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moneta Grp Inc Advsrs Llc owns 80,832 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware owns 94,433 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 1.11M shares. Tctc Limited Co invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Principal Fin stated it has 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandhill Capital Limited Com has 0.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monroe Financial Bank Mi reported 0.67% stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: From Growth To Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.76 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,007 are held by Cutter Brokerage Inc. Bb&T Secs Limited Co has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd has 1.51% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8.51 million shares. Kistler reported 837 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs invested 0.37% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability owns 4,658 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 45 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,751 shares. Franklin Incorporated holds 0% or 11,108 shares. Chilton Management Ltd Company invested in 142,255 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 11,290 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 20,600 shares. 1,977 were reported by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Moneta Inv Advisors Lc invested in 1,578 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 5,400 shares to 106,688 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 34,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,622 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).