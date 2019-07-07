Apple (AAPL) Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $477,225; As Zendesk (ZEN) Shares Rose, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Raised Its Holding by $12.43 Million

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,340 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, down from 62,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 451,047 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 30,911 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt has 82,588 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Gibson Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Dominion Capital reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Etrade Capital Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 63,243 shares. 869 were reported by Catalyst Advsrs Lc. Ferox Cap Mngmt LP holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,200 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 46,088 shares stake. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt reported 32,408 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Llc has 366,694 shares. Private Management Grp has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 79,336 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 324,701 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares to 7,280 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

