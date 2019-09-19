Apple (AAPL) Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Cut Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Northrock Partners Trimmed Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,440 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, down from 60,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $221.12. About 11.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 381 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $721,000, down from 590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.18. About 1.16M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.14 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $349.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 159,553 shares to 273,135 shares, valued at $23.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 519 shares to 3,579 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

