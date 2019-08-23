Apple (AAPL) Holder Cubic Asset Management Lifted Holding; As Bunge Limited (BG) Valuation Rose, Natixis Has Raised Its Position

Natixis increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 2693.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 101,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 105,692 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 3,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 663,902 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 18/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 18; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,692 shares to 22,326 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of The West holds 3.52% or 158,737 shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial reported 0.46% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Renaissance has 3.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Fin Partners stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). L & S Advsrs holds 2.02% or 78,914 shares. Regent Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,207 are owned by Plancorp Limited Liability Company. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1.61% or 1.87 million shares. Moreover, Somerset Group Inc Ltd has 1.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 3.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 24,200 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 693,958 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Flippin Bruce And Porter invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Or holds 4.53% or 74,080 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BG Staffing to Present at the 2019 Gateway Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 19,750 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,089 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lesa Sroufe And stated it has 51,002 shares. Fruth accumulated 27,541 shares or 0.61% of the stock. At Retail Bank invested in 10,926 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 141,516 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 846,366 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 31,396 shares. Fmr Lc has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Northern Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 2.22 million shares. 424,663 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 354,168 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Communications L L C holds 0.01% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdg reported 0.08% stake.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 16,724 shares to 39,058 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 5,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,492 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).