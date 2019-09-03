Apple (AAPL) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Boosted Position by $972,027; Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake Maintained by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 13,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 13,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 154,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 141,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 128,942 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,772 shares to 302 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,955 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Grp Llc owns 9,876 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Aviance Cap Ltd Com holds 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,772 shares. Moreover, Hendley has 4.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,725 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc reported 1,093 shares. The Texas-based Serv Automobile Association has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisors Ok accumulated 78,630 shares or 1.6% of the stock. 87,339 are held by Marathon Trading Mgmt Limited Liability. Gateway Advisory Ltd has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avalon Advisors stated it has 4.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boys Arnold Inc accumulated 136,781 shares or 3.89% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc accumulated 23,022 shares. 22,575 were reported by Investec Asset Mgmt North America. The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Alesco Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,372 shares. Baxter Bros Inc stated it has 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 980 shares to 3,150 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 49,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,440 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.