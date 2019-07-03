Apple (AAPL) Holder Community Bank Upped Holding by $331,506 as Share Value Rose; As Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Price Rose, Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.71 Million

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $168.68. About 760,558 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN) by 30,000 shares to 23,176 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,236 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.33% or 8,232 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trustmark Natl Bank Department owns 44,123 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt owns 1,900 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Keystone Fincl Planning holds 1.02% or 10,834 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie accumulated 1.24% or 93,085 shares. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,214 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Perkins Cap has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brookstone holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,389 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation stated it has 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln Lc owns 2,710 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa holds 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 104,321 shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited reported 164,433 shares stake. Maple Mgmt invested in 3.83% or 85,640 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.26 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $57.03 million for 110.97 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.88 million activity. Shares for $1.41 million were sold by Wallach Matthew J on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 27,760 shares valued at $2.50M was sold by Faddis Jonathan.