Apple (AAPL) Holder Community Bank Raised Its Position by $331,506; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Homrich & Berg Increased Its Position by $354,534

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,194 shares as the company's stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,102 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.36. About 5.18 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company's stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.45. About 12.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Ltd Llc accumulated 140,715 shares. The Delaware-based Cortland Advisers Limited Co has invested 5.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 103,192 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust Com, a Florida-based fund reported 157,928 shares. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,103 shares. Global Invsts reported 51,444 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 7,019 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 4,710 were accumulated by South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. The Maryland-based First Bancshares Tru has invested 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 374,302 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Venator Cap stated it has 5.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jcic Asset holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 150 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,374 shares to 107,941 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com" on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 18, 2019

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Is This Why Apple Stock Has Been Rising? – Nasdaq" published on July 11, 2019

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loan Etf (SRLN) by 30,000 shares to 23,176 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf by 25,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,533 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clenar Muke Llc has 1.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,509 shares. Moreover, Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership has 2.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,651 shares. Seven Post Investment Office LP has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Cap Management Company holds 3.27% or 48,773 shares. Schulhoff Incorporated reported 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Advisor Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 542,985 shares. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 126,993 shares. Evergreen Management Lc reported 116,701 shares stake. Nbt Bancshares N A reported 80,637 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Bellecapital, a Switzerland-based fund reported 29,888 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc accumulated 14,621 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,565 shares. Asset Mngmt Gru owns 24,411 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Interocean Ltd Liability has 239,752 shares for 4.24% of their portfolio. Bender Robert & has 129,605 shares for 12.06% of their portfolio.