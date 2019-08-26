Apple (AAPL) Holder Community Bank Has Lifted Position by $331,506; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Value Declined, Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Increased by $554,600 Its Holding

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 1.44 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $206.56. About 14.99M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 5,792 shares to 327,923 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf by 25,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,533 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap Etf (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.