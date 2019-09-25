Apple (AAPL) Holder Cohen Klingenstein Has Boosted Its Position by $9.65 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Raised Stake in Wabtec (WAB) by $363,946 as Share Value Rose

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 788,579 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 126,106 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.96M, up from 77,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Inv Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Laurion Cap Management LP reported 304,000 shares. Agf stated it has 31,663 shares. Wedgewood Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,808 shares. Roberts Glore & Company Il owns 14,410 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Orrstown holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. 351,045 are owned by Mawer Limited. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pennsylvania-based West Chester Capital Advsr has invested 0.41% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Stone Run Capital Llc holds 1.39% or 42,493 shares. Bridges Mgmt Inc reported 2,948 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 36,471 shares. Private Ocean Limited Co stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Allstate Corp owns 3,841 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 69,297 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B worth of stock or 16.97M shares. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC) by 11,434 shares to 48,212 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH) by 2,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,338 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM).

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 13,316 shares to 45,958 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Adr by 64,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,259 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonehearth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 5,315 shares. Phocas Finance accumulated 5,000 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 5,136 shares. 114,790 are owned by Jacobs Commerce Ca. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 1.25 million shares. 10 stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironwood Counsel Limited Com holds 3.35% or 44,481 shares. Caprock Gp Inc holds 1.91% or 49,479 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Standard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,371 shares stake. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com has 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wisconsin Cap Limited Liability reported 1.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lionstone Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 8.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,320 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.26% or 5,012 shares in its portfolio. Burney Company has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).