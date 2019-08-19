Apple (AAPL) Holder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $182.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 2.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 7.16 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.40M, down from 9.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 5.43 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,963 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 17,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 96,748 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $30.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 181,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Limited holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 214,363 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 290,707 shares stake. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,497 shares. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Management has 3.41% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Excalibur Mgmt Corp holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,531 shares. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 0.31% or 359,715 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 28,800 shares. Weatherstone Cap Management reported 0.49% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd Llc invested in 1.27M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 11,830 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,292 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.68% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,286 shares. Mawer Invest Ltd owns 830,863 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Net has 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). M&T Bankshares stated it has 1.73M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Btr Capital Management invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schmidt P J Inv Management invested in 60,683 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 19,932 shares. Tompkins stated it has 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp holds 2.23% or 72,414 shares. California-based Wilsey Asset has invested 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carlson Mngmt accumulated 10,658 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc accumulated 9,116 shares. Veritable LP holds 239,108 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 44,496 were reported by Country Club Tru Na. Sfmg Lc invested in 1.41% or 51,224 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc holds 1.27% or 60,057 shares.