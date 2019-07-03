Apple (AAPL) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding by $976,752; Gladius Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,701 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.68 million, up from 319,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.00M, up from 8,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 6.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom-Qualcomm Bid ‘So Far’ Confirms National-Security Concerns: CFIUS Letter; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 196,131 shares to 137,540 shares, valued at $4.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 123,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,768 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 1,982 shares to 139,172 shares, valued at $27.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,814 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.