Apple (AAPL) Holder Cleararc Capital Lowered Its Stake; Stone Run Capital Decreased Its Holding in Ansys (ANSS) by $345,800 as Stock Price Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 365,146 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, down from 77,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s EU tax bill appeal starts soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: 2021 iPhone May Include Fingerprint Sensor – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Investment Gp Incorporated owns 3.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,552 shares. 14,049 are held by Old Point Trust And Finance N A. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 3.48% or 217,803 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.62% or 5,695 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts holds 5.49 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Archon Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 94,500 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 109,677 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 7,706 shares. Michigan-based Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colrain Lc holds 25,127 shares or 5.6% of its portfolio. Iron Financial Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,142 shares. Tradition Management Limited Liability reported 1.49% stake. Appleton Prns Ma reported 145,872 shares. Cap Interest Invsts accumulated 6.81 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 74,594 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement reported 111,796 shares. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9,217 shares. Ajo LP holds 165,063 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank invested in 210 shares. 7,878 are owned by Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 13,516 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 34,713 shares. Conning owns 1,320 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 13,357 were reported by Papp L Roy & Assoc. Tru Communication Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 11 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 94,241 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 611 shares.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares to 43,125 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Ansys At $165, Earn 4.6% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Relative Strength Alert For Ansys – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys (ANSS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.