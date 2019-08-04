Apple (AAPL) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Decreased Stake by $3.52 Million; Jefferies Group Holding In Pentair Plc (Call) (PNR) Was Raised

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 18,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 323,054 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.36M, down from 341,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (Call) (PNR) by 609.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 42,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 6,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 1.78 million shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 Adj EPS $1.70-$1.80; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 2.48M shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $91.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 17,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

