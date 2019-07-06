Apple (AAPL) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; As Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Market Value Declined, Zazove Associates Has Increased Position by $881,132

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.56M market cap company. The stock increased 8.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 414,095 shares traded or 159.93% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CRUDE OIL PIPELINE BUSINESS CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY OUT-OF-SERVICE PIPELINE IN OKLAHOMA, WHICH LIMITED VOLUMES IN QTR; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blueknight Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKEP); 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – BKEP’S OWNED PIPELINES ARE INTRASTATE ONLY AND AS SUCH BKEP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPACT TO ITS TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,121 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 22,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” on January 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 ’18 Recap And The Barbell Profile Of MLP Distribution Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “An 11.2% Yield From A Company Profiting From The Oil Glut – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2015. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Knight Is Ready To Battle Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLPs: Delayed Fuse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2018.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares to 58.53M shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.67M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Financial Services holds 10,000 shares. Zazove Assocs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.93 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 235,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 89,764 shares. Two Sigma Limited Co accumulated 0% or 22,517 shares. Terril Brothers Inc holds 0.01% or 40,900 shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). 11 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 34,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Acadian Asset Lc has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 14,401 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Apple Rumors: iOS 13 Helps Filter Spam Calls – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jony Ive To Leave Apple, Start Own Creative Business – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: IQ,QCOM,PHUN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DIA, BA, AAPL, GS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,643 shares to 11,773 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.