Apple (AAPL) Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Concorde Asset Management Has Upped Position

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.26 million shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Car bomb kills at least seven in Libya’s capital; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook @cnbctech; 25/04/2018 – Schumer aide clears hurdle on way to FTC confirmation; 08/04/2018 – Senator John Kennedy said some problems are “too big for Facebook to fix” by itself; 11/04/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS TO SPEAK WITH FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG THURSDAY; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg thinks an independent body resembling a sort of “Supreme Court” could fix some of Facebook’s problems; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is implementing a massive product reorganization WhatsApp, Messenger and the core Facebook apps are all getting new leaders; 03/05/2018 – Formative Chatbot Integrations coming to Workplace by Facebook; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 16,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.65M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 24,782 shares to 61,042 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,721 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 165,198 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $239.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 79,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..