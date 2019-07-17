Apple (AAPL) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $394,927

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,204 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, down from 49,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1328.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,980 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, up from 1,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $365.35. About 877,503 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 0.68% or 428,151 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Department Mb Bancorp N A holds 0.02% or 535 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company Limited reported 43,021 shares stake. Strategic Advsr Lc accumulated 1,778 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cadence Bancorporation Na reported 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Limited Co has 2.18% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 6,425 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt. Peoples Financial Service holds 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 450 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory stated it has 0.59% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Signaturefd Ltd reported 2,092 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bath Savings Trust stated it has 1,749 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 81,284 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lockheed taps missile systems chief to lead one of its most profitable segments – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Was Possibly Overpaid for F-35 Bonus Fees for Parts, Pentagon Oversight of F-35 Parts Lacking, IG Says – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army Awards Lockheed Martin $561.8 Million Contract for ATACMS® Missiles – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed to keep Pennsylvania helicopter plant open, citing Trump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. 750 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S. Shares for $2.00M were sold by Ambrose Richard F.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 51,839 shares to 75,695 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB) by 13,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,789 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). D L Carlson Gru Inc holds 3.14% or 56,552 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Limited Liability invested in 21,840 shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc holds 2.2% or 40,650 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 229,686 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Company accumulated 56,564 shares or 0.66% of the stock. 6.41M are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Staley Advisers owns 0.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,074 shares. 1,400 are held by Payden And Rygel. Moreover, Weiss Asset LP has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,154 shares. 23,400 were accumulated by Bouchey Fincl Group Incorporated Ltd. New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability has invested 3.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodley Farra Manion Inc has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,865 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares to 48,784 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.