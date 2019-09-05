Apple (AAPL) Holder Btr Capital Management Lifted Holding by $814,023 as Market Value Rose; Salient Capital Advisors Increased Its Stake in Targa Res (TRGP) by $9.26 Million as Shares Declined

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 94,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $212.29. About 14.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 225,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.42 million, up from 4.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 1.11M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.89M are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd invested 5.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Usca Ria Lc has invested 2.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oakwood Capital Limited Liability Corporation Ca invested in 56,755 shares. The Cayman Islands-based Tb Alternative Assets has invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 75,362 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt reported 43,443 shares stake. Agf Invs Inc holds 130,151 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System invested in 3.38% or 897,450 shares. Gm Advisory Gru stated it has 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.27% or 18,206 shares. Mu invested 4.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gradient Invs Lc holds 65,169 shares. Harding Loevner LP holds 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.37 million shares. 2,589 were accumulated by Twin Focus Prtn Ltd Llc.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 42,440 shares to 8,050 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,430 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

