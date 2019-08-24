Apple (AAPL) Holder Bruce & Co Has Upped Its Position; Hussman Strategic Advisors Holds Holding in Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 619,629 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Operations & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Confer; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Year Ended December 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Buys 97.6 Megawatt Cafayate Project in Argentina; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – UNDER BUSINESS OUTLOOK, EXPECT SHIFT IN GLOBAL DEMAND TO DEVELOPING MARKETS TO OFFSET CHINA, INDIA AND U.S; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Awarded 364 MWp Solar Projects in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Sees Margins Plummeting as Trump Tariffs Kick in; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – Canadian Solar eyes Aussie purchase; 29/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR BUYS A 97.6 MWP SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN ARGENTINA; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SEES 2Q REV. $690.0M TO $730.0M, EST. $1.07B; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR GETS 364 MWP SOLAR PROJECTS IN BRAZIL

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 25,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

