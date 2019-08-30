Apple (AAPL) Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 21,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $204.57. About 673,122 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs landed an “outperform” rating under new coverage at Bernstein; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Alum Launches EPIQ Capital Group; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS M&A ENVIRONMENT `FEELS QUITE GOOD’ NOW; 04/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Goldman Sachs Gearing Up To Enter Commercial Banking Market; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CONTINUING SHARE BUYBACKS OF $5-6 BLN PER STRESS TEST CYCLE IS A “REASONABLE EXPECTATION” -CFO; 07/03/2018 – EU to propose limited market access for British-based banks – Bloomberg

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 81,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, down from 86,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $207.63. About 10.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares to 142,515 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 12,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,182 shares stake. Gideon Capital Advsrs has invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Decatur Cap accumulated 172,847 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,527 shares. Advisory Gru invested in 0.89% or 17,037 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 170,941 shares. 5,144 are owned by Stonehearth Cap Management Llc. Synovus invested in 1.16% or 377,968 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP invested in 1.49% or 94,963 shares. Logan Capital holds 4.49% or 384,310 shares. Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Incorporated has invested 1.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 691,880 shares. Albion Fincl Ut invested in 113,426 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 2,980 shares. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.23 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company holds 1.03% or 112,509 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 0.22% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Reilly Fincl Advisors, California-based fund reported 798 shares. Heritage Invsts Management stated it has 67,092 shares. Rudman Errol M reported 1.34% stake. Murphy Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 5,345 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 2,726 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division owns 2,666 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amer International Group invested in 0.08% or 115,284 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Grand Jean owns 17,737 shares. Prudential Finance has 846,320 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Amg Fincl Bank reported 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).