Apple (AAPL) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Lifted Its Stake by $21.13 Million as Share Price Rose; Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Stake Upped by Graham Capital Management Lp

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $204.04. About 24.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.37. About 13.80M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11,276 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,611 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap Mgmt has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.19 million were reported by British Columbia Mngmt. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,862 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability has 1.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 131,940 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 530,766 shares. Brookmont Cap Management reported 0.21% stake. Pecaut Company holds 5.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 59,894 shares. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 23,000 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 1.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glynn Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.3% or 8,400 shares. Orrstown Financial stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyar Asset Management Inc invested in 0.17% or 1,219 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has 207,600 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argentiere Capital Ag invested 0.76% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 0.06% or 149,248 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 232,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin reported 2.08 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Vertex One Asset Inc holds 1.03M shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 61,155 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company holds 26,838 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Citadel Ltd Company holds 7.00 million shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New York-based Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Glacier Peak Cap Llc owns 12,450 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).