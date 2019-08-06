Apple (AAPL) Holder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Trimmed Position; Roper Industries (ROP) Holding Boosted by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 919 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 16,693 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 15,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $350.26. About 198,106 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $195.72. About 20.45M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 20,446 shares to 48,953 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 186,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Dublin Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

