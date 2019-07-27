Apple (AAPL) Holder Bluestein R H & Company Has Raised Holding; Grassi Investment Management Increased Position in Nucor (NUE) by $606,100

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,550 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 76,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 1.83 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 24,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 466,592 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.63M, up from 442,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 54,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,866 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: "Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sentiment toward the stock is improving this year – Live Trading News" on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Is the 5G Boom Starting? A Huge Options Trade Thinks So – Benzinga" published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Analyst Breaks Down Intel's Earnings – Benzinga" on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq" published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Apple's Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 6,995 shares to 48,445 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,050 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

