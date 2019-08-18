Apple (AAPL) Holder Birinyi Associates Lowered Position by $816,480 as Market Value Rose; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 46,255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 47,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 119,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78 million, down from 124,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: When Growth Beats Value – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,040 shares to 25,980 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt owns 33 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 1,781 shares. Logan holds 2.61% or 180,449 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 9.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dsam Partners (London) Limited reported 10,704 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Allen Investment Llc holds 0.1% or 13,666 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,152 shares. Beacon Fincl Gru holds 0.25% or 6,472 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 36,435 shares. Regions holds 91,820 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments has 1.32 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1,959 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. The California-based Fairview Cap Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Paloma Partners Mngmt Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Intl Ltd Liability Co invested in 6.94% or 311,653 shares. First Long Island Llc has invested 1.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gibraltar Cap Management Inc reported 45,031 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De invested in 4.12% or 36,103 shares. Kistler holds 2.41% or 30,682 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability holds 47,999 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd invested in 17,183 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Mathes Company owns 21,938 shares. Anderson Hoagland Communication reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10,351 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine & Associates. Nomura holds 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 172,200 shares. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 131,991 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 3,550 shares in its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability reported 359,056 shares. Iron Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares to 119,230 shares, valued at $33.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).