Apple (AAPL) Holder Birinyi Associates Has Lowered Position by $816,480 as Shares Rose; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake Has Upped by Staley Capital Advisers Inc

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 119,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78 million, down from 124,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $196.99. About 27.83 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 66.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 7,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 11,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.61. About 9.83M shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Lion King’ Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney’s Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Qvc Group by 107,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc Cl A by 28,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews holds 0% or 3,884 shares. Fjarde Ap has 584,610 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,947 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt Inc owns 152,035 shares. Park Avenue Lc reported 23,988 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc owns 50,211 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Blackhill Cap reported 226,200 shares stake. Ima Wealth Inc holds 16,709 shares. Calamos Limited holds 1.15 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 1.84% or 427,150 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,041 shares. Bluestein R H And, Michigan-based fund reported 311,418 shares. Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 713 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 54,825 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).