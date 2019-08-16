Apple (AAPL) Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lowered Stake by $842,184 as Share Value Rose; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Lifted Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Shares Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,353 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $205.66. About 8.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 176.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 443,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 694,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22M, up from 250,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $277.55. About 183,255 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr owns 126,851 shares. Berkshire Money accumulated 0.22% or 5,212 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc reported 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 725,121 shares. Scharf Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 8,406 shares. Intl Sarl invested 1.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Founders Fincl Securities Limited reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Godsey And Gibb Assocs stated it has 7,088 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na has 14,804 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Public Ltd reported 1.57% stake. Connecticut-based Bourgeon Mngmt Lc has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vision Capital Mgmt reported 82,063 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Baldwin Mngmt holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,840 shares. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

