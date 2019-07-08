Apple (AAPL) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Increased Stake

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 56.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 22,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 39,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 25.75M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 17,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 54,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 24.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 1.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 1.28 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nuwave Inv reported 18 shares stake. Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Prelude Cap Lc reported 100,500 shares. 3.72 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alexandria Ltd Co holds 0.52% or 86,350 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 902 shares in its portfolio. 66,805 were accumulated by Allstate Corp. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.23% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The New York-based Bluefin Trading has invested 1.37% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 221,703 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Gru Llc has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 11,663 shares to 30,399 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 24,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,066 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 5.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 110,574 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 48,037 shares stake. Jcic Asset Management owns 56,161 shares or 4.24% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Jones Financial Lllp has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bridges Mngmt invested 4.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menta Limited Liability owns 0.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,460 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt stated it has 262,829 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrow Corporation reported 3.39% stake. First Manhattan Communications holds 3.14M shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,898 shares. 28,100 are owned by Boston Rech And Mgmt. Financial Svcs Corp stated it has 24,419 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sq Ltd Liability Corporation reported 672,007 shares.

