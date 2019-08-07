Apple (AAPL) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $3.32 Million as Share Price Rose; As Clearwater Paper (CLW) Shares Declined, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Boosted by $393,281 Its Position

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 17,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 54,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $198.52. About 25.39M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 20,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.65% . The institutional investor held 107,499 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 86,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Clearwater Paper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 69,247 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 14.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 12/04/2018 – April 19th Sees Final Swing Dance for Charity of the Season at Clearwater’s Fort Harrison; 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE C$0.17; 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY SALES C$174.8 MLN VS C$165.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 Cleveland Clinic’s Charles Kolodkin and Clearwater’s Bob Chaput Share Crucial Steps in Developing a Hospital Cyber Risk Management Strategy; 29/03/2018 – Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Invites Tampa Bay Area Families to Celebrate the 26th Anniversary of Their Easter Egg Hun; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH RETIREMENT OF DICKEY SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WAS REDUCED TO SEVEN DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cleveland Clinic’s Charles Kolodkin and Clearwater’s Bob Chaput Share Crucial Steps in Developing a Hospital Cyber Risk; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 12/04/2018 – Clearwater Helps Organizations Strengthen Cyber Defenses with New OCR-Quality Technical Testing Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold CLW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 3.98% less from 13.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 21,334 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 113,032 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc reported 477 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 79,300 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0% or 2,237 shares. Citigroup accumulated 9,816 shares. 512,695 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. Riverhead Cap Lc has 6,200 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 64,968 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 19,578 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Kbc Grp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 28,279 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 188,470 shares to 84,155 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 17,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,944 shares, and cut its stake in Univar Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa stated it has 1.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wills Financial Group Inc has 34,540 shares for 4.45% of their portfolio. 66,483 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited. Fincl Advisory holds 17,037 shares. Lesa Sroufe stated it has 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Capital Mngmt Comm reported 48,773 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 8.13M shares. 55,667 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Moreover, Tributary Management Llc has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,155 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,204 shares. 271,284 were accumulated by Burney Company. Oakbrook Invests Lc stated it has 286,896 shares. Qs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Foundation owns 67,128 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio.