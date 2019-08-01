Apple (AAPL) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.50 Million as Stock Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Decreased by $1.49 Million Its Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 50,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, down from 112,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $217. About 19.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 5,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 218,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.19M, down from 223,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $304.73. About 1.31M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bank Usa reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chase Invest Counsel has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,770 shares. Old West Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,983 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. De Burlo Group holds 2.02% or 52,811 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.21% or 7,929 shares in its portfolio. Capital City Fl accumulated 33,243 shares or 2.67% of the stock. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.91M shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,381 shares. Gruss And Company Inc holds 7.25% or 36,450 shares. Artisan Partnership accumulated 517,002 shares. Connors Investor Svcs reported 110,998 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc has 65,169 shares. Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 154,981 were accumulated by Howard Cap Mngmt.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares to 70,560 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.83M for 47.91 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 383,562 shares to 11.14 million shares, valued at $251.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management holds 0.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 60,788 shares. Firsthand Mngmt owns 20,000 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evanson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 1,092 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.19% or 4,761 shares. Moreover, Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.55% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 117,621 shares. Stephens Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 395 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na owns 65,658 shares. United Capital Advisers accumulated 27,007 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd reported 55,314 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 5,995 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,879 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,870 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership holds 3.03% or 11,389 shares.