Apple (AAPL) Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $8.67 Million; Reaves W H & Company Decreased Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $3.64 Million

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $202.31. About 13.46M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 129,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 55,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 578,865 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 581,500 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $73.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 20,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (NYSE:CMS).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.45 million for 56.15 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.