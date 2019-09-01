Apple (AAPL) Holder Bank Of The West Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose; Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake by $2.14 Million; Share Value Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 51,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 279,018 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, down from 330,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 749,461 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 7,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 158,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.15 million, down from 165,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt has 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 3.6% or 195,847 shares. Moreover, Pnc Serv has 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.67 million shares. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 96,026 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 543,640 shares or 1.6% of the stock. St Johns Mngmt Ltd invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Invest Co Limited Liability Com reported 3,441 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 120,000 are owned by Matthew 25 Corporation. Benedict Advisors Inc has 3.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,073 shares. Whittier Trust Com reported 391,549 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement Inc invested in 1.4% or 19,121 shares. Paragon Cap Management Lc holds 0.37% or 4,068 shares. Colonial Advsr owns 128,274 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Northern has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 59.28 million shares.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,731 shares to 44,822 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 7,792 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd owns 6,541 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 14,000 shares. Geode Capital Management owns 2.01M shares. Principal Group stated it has 195,118 shares. 19,014 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP owns 5,422 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. City Holdings Com has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 881 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) or 5,731 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 8,627 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.04% or 36,204 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 290,248 were reported by Pnc Finance. Schroder Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) by 19,673 shares to 57,216 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 381,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 807,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).