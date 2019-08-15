Apple (AAPL) Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Cut Its Holding by $4.42 Million; Vigilant Capital Management Decreased Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $12.17 Million as Shares Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 23,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 126,625 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.05M, down from 150,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 7.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 67,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 4,065 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, down from 72,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $200.21. About 165,227 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 109,343 shares to 140,832 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

