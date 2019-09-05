Apple (AAPL) Holder Bailard Has Trimmed Stake by $892,080 as Stock Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed Its Stake

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 4,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 176,404 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, down from 181,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $213.14. About 17.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 2.36M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 6.96 million shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 1.9% or 89,036 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment reported 62,300 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 273,334 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt accumulated 18,550 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 40,642 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Coastline Tru invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fil Ltd owns 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.47M shares. Lvw Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 51,422 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,313 shares. 22,575 are owned by Investec Asset North America Incorporated. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Llc reported 1.55 million shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 6.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 3.63% or 52,472 shares in its portfolio.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 8,694 shares to 184,607 shares, valued at $27.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 289,362 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. First City Capital Mngmt has invested 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Braun Stacey Associate stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca stated it has 136,191 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 9,757 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 684,040 shares. Stearns Group reported 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 266,254 are held by Financial Counselors. Montecito Comml Bank Tru stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Vanguard Grp invested in 0.54% or 113.26 million shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc has invested 1.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 124,716 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 1.66M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.79% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 0.77% or 15,986 shares.