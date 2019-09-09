Apple (AAPL) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lowered Stake by $606,501 as Market Valuation Rose; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $6.87 Million as Shares Declined

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 234,398 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52M, down from 237,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $214.37. About 18.30 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 49,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 165,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.11 million, down from 214,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.58. About 4.32M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 314,200 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 73,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 15.95 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,834 shares to 150,462 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 623,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.94 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.