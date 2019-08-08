Apple (AAPL) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $606,501 as Share Price Rose; Redwood Investments Has Upped Position in Realpage (RP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 234,398 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, down from 237,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 14.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 44,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 293,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 248,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 189,432 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 147,050 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 0.03% or 8,282 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.38% or 346,396 shares. First Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.25% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Next Century Growth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.87% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.01% or 58,247 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 4,530 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 57,500 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Summit Creek Limited Liability Company has invested 3.79% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 894 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,525 shares to 63,540 shares, valued at $15.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 171,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,252 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 19,749 shares to 25,262 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 22,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

