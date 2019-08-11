Apple (AAPL) Holder American Economic Planning Group Has Upped Holding; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped by $1.30 Million Its Holding

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 10,563 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 32,897 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 22,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3,977 shares to 11,055 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 27,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,365 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 142,624 shares to 16,583 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 64,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,136 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.