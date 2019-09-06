Apple (AAPL) Holder American Economic Planning Group Has Raised Holding; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined While Park Presidio Capital Decreased Stake

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $213.17. About 7.65M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 1.59 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,192 shares to 1,734 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 142,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,583 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Svcs Ltd Com holds 11,890 shares. Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Notis invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,650 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyer Corporon Wealth Lc holds 2.06% or 24,200 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 143,993 shares for 5.59% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Company holds 28.01M shares. Thompson Inv invested in 14,385 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated accumulated 108,718 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 104,929 shares. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 3.19% or 41,422 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 80,520 shares in its portfolio. Reik & Communication Ltd Com accumulated 5,851 shares. Somerset Tru stated it has 2.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,446 are owned by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 40,656 shares. Glob Endowment Lp holds 27,750 shares. Raymond James Services has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Penobscot Invest Management has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,450 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication owns 75,550 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 93,705 were accumulated by Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Com. Texas-based American Comml Bank has invested 0.28% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Regions stated it has 29,695 shares. Lifeplan Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 42 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 40,367 shares. Check Capital Ca invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% or 114,196 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 12,364 shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 21.96 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $68.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).