Apple (AAPL) Holder Alphamark Advisors Increased Holding; Anchor Capital Advisors Holding in Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $208.26. About 6.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The hedge fund held 6,374 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 18,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $182.13. About 47,049 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 144,222 shares to 117,320 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,269 shares, and cut its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).

