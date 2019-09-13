Apple (AAPL) Holder Alleghany Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Mdu Res Group (MDU) by $339,500

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 218,598 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 692,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 283,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.01 million, down from 975,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $218.99. About 14.01 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $120.60 million for 11.70 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $63,000 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $228.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.35 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.