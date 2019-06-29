Apple (AAPL) Holder Alethea Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Raised Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,716 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 20,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $164.19. About 5.31 million shares traded or 149.86% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.92. About 31.11M shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: AVGO,AAPL,HRS,LMT,CREE,SYMC – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Dump Those Alibaba Shares! The Best Is Yet to Come – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Stock: Risks And Returns Are Out Of Line – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple playing ‘poker’ with China move – Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AAPL, DAKT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 725,121 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,409 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md has invested 8.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pacific holds 83,566 shares or 3.51% of its portfolio. Fundx Inv Limited Liability Company owns 2,653 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Financial Advisers Limited accumulated 2.07% or 1.55 million shares. 29,783 were accumulated by Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Liability. Beacon Financial Group owns 20,777 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peoples Financial holds 21,315 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.45% or 41,432 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 81,375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “TranzAct Technologies Joins BiTA To Promote Blockchain In The Supply Chain – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against FedEx Corporation â€“ FDX – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? Headhaul â€“ FedEx Ex Amazon – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul /Backhaul Double Album Of Freight – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $721,286 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160.