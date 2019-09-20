Apple (AAPL) Holder Advisory Services Network Has Boosted Its Position by $1.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; Endurance Wealth Management Upped Stake in Entegris Com (ENTG)

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 7,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,843 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09 million, up from 124,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.79. About 13.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 7215% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $818,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 138,935 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Management Limited Partnership invested in 716,591 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc reported 3,290 shares. 842,409 are owned by Principal Financial Group Inc. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 95,000 shares. Harber Asset Management Limited Liability has 3.06% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 8,264 shares. Invesco Ltd has 845,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.57 million were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications reported 108 shares. Neuberger Berman, New York-based fund reported 545,548 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.01% or 44,968 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 32,456 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 1,841 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 1,556 shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 17,000 shares to 82,290 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,705 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,690 shares to 4,772 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 18,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,510 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr.

